TransCanada awards $620 million in contract work for Coastal GasLink to Indigenous firms

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – TransCanada announced on Tuesday that it has conditionally awarded $620 million in contract work for the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project to Indigenous businesses in Northern B.C.

TransCanada said that the firms, who are associated with the West Moberly, Saulteau, and Doig River First Nations among a number of others, will be responsible for the project’s right-of-way clearing, medical, security, and camp management needs. The company says it anticipates there will be another $400 million in additional contract and employment opportunities for Indigenous and local communities during pipeline construction.

TransCanada added that all of the contracts remain conditional upon a Final Investment Decision by LNG Canada for its proposed natural gas liquefaction facility in Kitimat.

“The relationships we have built with our local and Indigenous communities play a vital role in the work that we do every day,” said George Hemeon, senior manager, Indigenous & Local Contracting and Employment for the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project. “Today is a testament to how important these relationships are and to the extraordinary accomplishments we can achieve when we work together.”

To date, TransCanada said that more than one-third of all field work completed on the project has been conducted by Indigenous companies. It added that so far, the Coastal GasLink team has signed project agreements with 95 percent of the Indigenous communities along the route, establishing long-term benefit programs.