TransCanada expands NGTL System export capacity

Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. — TransCanada Corp. announced Monday that it will move forward with a proposed $140-million expansion of its NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. System following the completion of an expansion capacity open season in March.

TransCanada said that shippers have executed binding agreements for 280 million cubic feet per day of incremental firm delivery service that will commence in November 2021. The company said that the average term of the contracts that were awarded is 22 years.

“The successful open season for incremental export capacity demonstrates the significant continued interest of parties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to secure access to high-value downstream markets,” said Tracy Robinson, TransCanada’s senior vice-president and general manager, Canadian Gas Pipelines. “TransCanada remains firmly committed to providing our customers timely and reliable access to these markets through appropriate facility expansions and competitive service offerings.”