Transmission circuit failure knocks out power through the B.C. Peace

UPDATE as of 10:30 p.m. – B.C. Hydro says over 30,000 customers were affected by the power outage Wednesday night.

The outage was caused after lightning hit equipment that connected the B.C. Peace with the rest of the B.C. Hydro power grid. Crews first had to bring both the WAC Bennit and Peace Canyon dams online before restoring power to the region. That took less than 15 minutes.

Once that was complete power could be restored to residential customers and that was completed by 9:15. Other industrial customers then saw their power restored.

UPDATE as of 8:50 p.m. power has been restored to every customer in the B.C. Peace.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A large power outage has left almost all residents in the B.C. Peace without power.

The outage started at approximately 8:25 p.m. Wednesday and is affecting almost every customer in the B.C. Peace. According to B.C. Hydro, a transmission circuit has failed.

Over 17,000 customers are out all over the B.C. Peace.

Crews have been assigned to fix the outage and some early estimates say the power will be out until at least 10 p.m.

For updates, watch this page or visit www.bchydro.com/outages