Transportation Ministry increases weight limit for wide-base tires

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Transportation announced today that commercial truck drivers using new wide-base single tires are now allowed a single-axle weight of 8,500 kilograms, which the government says will help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing fuel efficiency.

The ministry engaged in discussions with the BC Trucking Association and conducted studies to assess the performance of new generation wide-base single tires. The decision to increase the weight limit for tires that are at least 455 millimetres wide from 7,700 to 8,500 kilograms will align B.C. with other provinces that have also recently increased weight allowances.

The Ministry says that since wide-base single tires have proven to be more fuel efficient, truckers will save money on fuel costs. Increasing the weight limit will also reduce the number of trips required to transport goods and help carriers meet their greenhouse gas emission requirements.

Older wide-base single tires that are between 445 and 454 millimetres wide will still have a single-axle weight of 7,700 kilograms.

Any questions about this change should be directed to the ministry’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch at: commercial.transport@gov.bc.ca