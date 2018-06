Advertisement

Moose FM and Trevor Bolin launched a new weekly talk show about Fort St. John this week. The show, called Trev Talks, will air every Friday at 10 a.m. on 100.1 Moose FM and live on Facebook.

This weeks show featured Prince George, Peace River, Northern Rockies MP, Bob Zimmer and Peace River North MLA Dan Davies.

You can watch the Youtube version of the show above or watch it on Facebook below.