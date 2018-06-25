Trio accused of murdering Prince George man make court appearance

Advertisement

KELOWNA, B.C. – Three men from B.C., one of whom is from Dawson Creek, appeared in a Kelowna courtroom today for a pre-trial hearing.

According to The Abbotsford News, 27-year-old Dawson Creek resident Jared Jorgenson, 26-year-old Vancouver resident Ryan Watt, and 20-year-old Joshua Fleurant of Prince George appeared in B.C. Supreme Court via video link to schedule an arraignment hearing. The three have each been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 20-year-old Michael Bonin.

Bonin, who is originally from Prince George but was most recently living in Rycroft, was previously known to both the three accused and to police. Court records show that both Bonin and Fleurant were charged with stealing a car in Kamloops on March 31st last year.

Bonin’s body was discovered on a forest service road north of Hope in the Fraser Valley on the morning of April 20th, 2017. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the investigation after Bonin’s death was deemed suspicious. After a nine-month investigation, IHIT announced in January that charges have been laid in connection with Bonin’s death.

An arraignment hearing was scheduled for July 9th.

With files from The Abbotsford News: https://www.abbynews.com/news/b-c-men-accused-in-alberta-mans-murder-appears-in-court/

