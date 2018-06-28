Truck, boat and guns stolen during break & enter in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mounties in Fort St. John are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a boat with a number of firearms on board after they were stolen on Wednesday morning.

According to Cst. Chad Neustaeter, the RCMP were called out to a report of a break and enter in the 10200 block of 75th St. at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday. Upon reviewing video surveillance, officers discovered that a tan/silver Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe had entered and exited the lot at around the time the theft occurred.

The list of items that were stolen are:

Blue 2012 Dodge Ram LP#ET8284

EZ Load boat trailer LP#WFH39N

White 1998 Bayliner Cierra Express boat (Hull ID#BL1A11CDE798)

Walther P99 (Serial# FA16012) pistol

Mossberg pump action (Serial#UM871757) shotgun

Cst. Neustaeter said that the Dawson Creek RCMP have since located the stolen Dodge Ram, but the other items remain missing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca