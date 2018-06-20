Trudeau says recreational cannabis will be legal on October 17th

Advertisement

OTTAWA, O.N. – CBC News is reporting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in the House of Commons today that Canadians will be able to legally use recreational cannabis on October 17th.

“We work in partnership with the provinces, and since we’ve passed these measures in Parliament we’ve been listening to the provinces who have been asking for more time to implement it,” Trudeau said in French. “That’s why we’re accepting the request of the provinces and that’s why we’ll be legalizing it as of Oct, 17, 2018.”

Bill C-45, the federal bill that would allow Canadians to legally consume cannabis recreationally, was passed by the Senate last night by a vote of 52-29. The only thing remaining before the bill becomes law is for the Governor-General to grant it Royal Assent.

The Senate previously rejected the Bill and sent it back to the House of Commons with 46 amendments. The House earlier this week voted in favour of all but 13 of those changes. Among the changes that was not included in the Bill was a provision that would allow individual provinces to ban the ability for residents to grow up to four cannabis plants for personal use.

The federal government had previously said that it would set a date for legalization of between 8 and 12 weeks after the bill became law. The October 17th date announced by Trudeau today is 17 weeks.

Story courtesy CBC News: http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/cannabis-pot-legalization-bill-1.4713839

