Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue looking for missing boater

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue along with North Peace Search and Rescue are looking for a missing boater.

The missing boater was last seen Saturday night near Kinuseo Falls outside of Tumbler Ridge.

Search and Rescue crews are asking volunteer boats to stay off the river so crews can see the river and to avoid congestion. A post on Facebook by the Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue organization says a swift water response team is in place.

Anyone wishing to help can check in at the incident command post which is located at kilometre nine of the Murray Forest Service Road.

According to a post on Facebook, the missing person, pictured below standing was wearing all the same clothing as in this picture.

As we get more information about this story, we will post an update.

If you have information to share, email news@moosefm.ca

NPSAR is responding to assist Tumbler Ridge SAR with a search for a missing boater. Swiftwater and GSAR members are responding. — North Peace SAR (@NorthPeaceSAR) June 10, 2018