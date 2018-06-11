Advertisement

Two Blizzard Bike Club members make podium at Grand Prairie mountain bike race

By
John Luke Kieper
-
Josh Telizyn and Nick Guliov receiving their medals. Photo by Blizzard Bike Club.
GRAND PRAIRIE, A.B. – Members of the Blizzard Bike Club were in action last weekend, this time in Grand Prairie.

Josh Telizyn and Nick Guliov competed in the GP Wheelers annual spring MTB-XC race and Alberta Summer Games Zone 8 Qualifier. Telizyn finished first place in his age group, while Guliov finished third.

The remaining members of the team competed in a 53-kilometre race to Cecil Lake and back on Sunday. Robert Sapp took first place for the race.

Blizzard Bike Club racing the 53 km Kal Tire to Cecil Lake and back. Photo by Blizzard Bike Club.

Full race results for the Sunday race are shown below:

1. Robert Sapp 2:02:39
2. Pat Ferris 2:02:40
3. Kristine Bock 2:03:45
4. Ard Hoogenboom 2:03:46
5. Natasha Pasincky 2:07:46
6. Sam Keats 2:18:55

25k:
1. Rick Newlove 1:46:00

The club will be hosting its next race this Sunday from Kal Tire to the Beatton Park Rd. cut-across at 10:00 a.m. Anyone who wants more information about the club can visit their website: http://blizzardbikeclub.com/

