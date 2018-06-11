Two Blizzard Bike Club members make podium at Grand Prairie mountain bike race

GRAND PRAIRIE, A.B. – Members of the Blizzard Bike Club were in action last weekend, this time in Grand Prairie.
Josh Telizyn and Nick Guliov competed in the GP Wheelers annual spring MTB-XC race and Alberta Summer Games Zone 8 Qualifier. Telizyn finished first place in his age group, while Guliov finished third.
The remaining members of the team competed in a 53-kilometre race to Cecil Lake and back on Sunday. Robert Sapp took first place for the race.
Full race results for the Sunday race are shown below:
1. Robert Sapp 2:02:39
2. Pat Ferris 2:02:40
3. Kristine Bock 2:03:45
4. Ard Hoogenboom 2:03:46
5. Natasha Pasincky 2:07:46
6. Sam Keats 2:18:55
25k:
1. Rick Newlove 1:46:00
The club will be hosting its next race this Sunday from Kal Tire to the Beatton Park Rd. cut-across at 10:00 a.m. Anyone who wants more information about the club can visit their website: http://blizzardbikeclub.com/