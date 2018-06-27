Two Red Dragon students awarded junior blackbelts

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two Fort St. John Red Dragon Martial Arts Taekwondo students completed their formal testing to receive poom junior black belts over the weekend.

12-year-old Conor Soule and 10-year-old Cade Hackman have been training with Red Dragon for over six years to achieve the feat. The formal testing included breaking different boards, showcasing skills learned, and meditation.

“These two are both talented, so they were a good representation in what we hope to achieve in martial artists at that age,” said Master Ben Marsh.

Six Red Dragon students also travelled to Edmonton over the weekend to compete in the Mind Body Soul Jiu-Jitsu tournament. Marsh explained the students worked hard, with five out of six of them coming home with medals.

Results for the tournament are shown below:

Mind Body Soul:

Levi McLain: Gold medal.

David Hume: Gold medal.

Brody McKnight: Two silver medals

Gabriel Soule: Silver medal and bronze medal

Alexa Hess: Bronze medal