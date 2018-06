Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U9 girls team was in action last weekend in Chetwynd.

The team competed at the Youth Chetwynd Tournament where they won all three games they played. The girls scored a tournament high 17 goals in the process.

Results from the tournament are shown below:

Game 1: 2-1 win over Chetwynd Orange

Game 2: 6-0 win over Tumbler Ridge

Game 3: 9-0 win over Chetwynd Maroon