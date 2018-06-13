UBC researchers to talk about oil and gas activity impacts at Chamber’s Business After Five this evening

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce is going to be hosting some special guests at its monthly Business After Five at Whole Wheat and Honey on Wednesday evening.

The Chamber says that members of the Energy and Environment Research Initiative will be making a presentation about the Initiative`s ongoing research into the effects of oil and gas development on groundwater in the Peace Region. The Initiative is a team of researchers from UBC, SFU, and U of C, who are currently conducting the research with scientists from the BC Oil and Gas Commission and Geoscience BC.

The EERI is currently studying the effects of fugitive methane emissions from oil and gas wells, what its origins are; what, if any, effects it has on groundwater; and whether any methane present in regional groundwater is related to oil and gas activities. The team is looking to install a groundwater monitoring network in the Peace Region and is wanting to get feedback from residents on where the fire 8-10 wells should be located. The team will also be answering questions, concerns, and suggestions from members of the public.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Whole Wheat and Honey Café, and is open to the public. Anyone wanting to attend is asked to register in advance: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/business-after-five-hosted-by-ubc-tickets-46242740281