What to do on Canada Day in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will host a day of activities to celebrate Canada’s birthday on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

The events start at 8 a.m. with the pancake breakfast at the Fort St. John Firehall. The City has a full schedule of events below. The Parade starts at 11 a.m., activities in the park start at various times, see the list below and fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:45 p.m.

The City of Fort St. John has released a list of 10 things that will help you and your family enjoy Canada Day.

You can also follow the City of Fort St. John’s Canada Day Facebook event for more updates on events and if the rain will cancel any events. Click here to for the Facebook Canada Day Event.

10 tips for Canada Day Spectator Success

1. Be EARLY (parking lots are limited and fill up fast)

2. Park and WALK (you won’t be able to get a vehicle too close to 100 Street/Centennial Park)

3. Save your spot on the sidewalk (not the road – bring your lawn chair!)

4. Be aware of road closures (you will not be able to go your regular route) Our road closures will affect regular routes as early as 8:00 am on Saturday.

5. Be patient & polite (people running the barricades are VOLUNTEERS)

6. Obey ALL signs and orders from traffic control and barricade volunteers

7. Be sun smart and stay hydrated!

8. Supervise your children closely!

9. Stay informed! Follow the “City of Fort St. John Recreation” Facebook page for regular updates.

10. HAVE FUN! It is a holiday after all!

Here is a schedule of events (you can also download the schedule by clicking here):

8-11 am Free Pancake Breakfast at the Fort St. John Firehall

9 am Church in Centennial Park (with Evangel) Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on!

10 am Pre Parade Entertainers (100 St) & Farmers Market

11 am Parade (click here of a copy of the parade route) Energeticcity.ca will live stream the parade on our Facebook page and at www.energeticcity.ca/live thanks to Poorboy Trucking.

11 am – 4 pm Food Vendors

11 am – 3 pm Fort St. John Classic Cruisers Show & Shine (100 St)

11:45 am – 4 pm Family Activities in Centennial Park – Bouncy castles, balloon animals, face painting, orb balls, sumo suits, photo booth, roving entertainers and more!

12 pm Pie Sale at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum (available while supplies last)

12 – 4 pm Pizza & A Pint with Beards Brewing Co. (Beer Garden in Centennial Park – must be 19+)

12 pm Mayor`s Kick Off & Opening ceremonies – Opening Remarks, national anthem, Land Blessing, Mayor’s remarks, Thank you to our sponsors (bring your lawn chair or a blanket to sit and enjoy). Energeticcity.ca will live stream the performances from the stage in Centennial Park thanks to Poorboy Trucking. You can watch the stream on our Facebook Page or at www.energeticcity.ca/live

12:30 – 4 pm Live entertainment on the North Peace Savings & Credit Union Stage featuring performances by Meagan Clarance, Morgan McGowan & Company, Meag & Company, Sweetwater & and live entertainers from TransflowMations.

10:45 pm – Fireworks at Surerus Ball Diamonds (click here for map of where to enjoy the fireworks from)