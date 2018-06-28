Widsten named new chief of Charlie Lake Fire Department

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District announced on Wednesday that the Charlie Lake Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Dale Widsten has been named the department’s new Fire Chief.

Widsten started with the Charlie Lake Fire Department as a volunteer in 2011 before being promoted to Lieutenant In 2012. One year later, he was appointed to the Deputy Chief position, which he has held for the past five years.

The PRRD said that Widsten has been the lead training officer, supporting the volunteer department at incidents including the wildfires and evacuations in 2016. Under his watch, the Fire Department’s volunteers have received 1,001 Professional Firefighting Standard training sessions, while recruitment has increased.

“I’m very excited about this position and I have lots of new ideas to put forward at the fire hall,” said Chief Widsten. “I started my fire service career in Charlie Lake. I know that the men and women at the CLFD are second to none and I look forward to leading them into the future. I’m also thankful to the chiefs that I’ve had the pleasure to work with over the past several years. They have set the direction that we are heading and I intend to keep it going. Charlie Lake has an excellent, highly trained fire department that the community can be proud of and we will just keep getting better.”

The Charlie Lake Fire Department is operated by the Peace River Regional District and has a full-time Fire Chief, a full-time Deputy Chief, and 30 volunteer firefighters. The department responds to approximately one hundred 911 calls a year and provides fire protection for about 3,700 residents over an area of approximately 125 square kilometres.