Wildfire Service cautioning public after person-caused fire erupts near Mackenzie over the weekend

Advertisement

MACKENZIE, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service is cautioning residents in Northeast B.C. about the increasing danger of wildfires with the current heatwave after a wildfire erupted near Mackenzie over the weekend.

Prince George Fire Centre Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds said that the Lion’s Lake Fire was reported to officials on Saturday and has since grown to around 47 hectares in size. She said that air tankers were deployed to drop water onto the fire on both Saturday and Sunday and that currently there are 23 firefighters on scene battling the flames with 16 more on the way.

The BC Wildfire Service has taken over command of the fight against the fire from the Mackenzie Fire Department, which is continuing to provide assistance against the blaze. The fire is said to have slowed its growth significantly after it experienced rapid growth over the weekend.

According to Reynolds, no lightning was recorded in the area at the time the fire was discovered, leading officials to suspect the fire was human-caused. She said that though the fire appears to largely be under control, the Prince George Fire Centre is concerned about the potential for more wildfires to erupt in the coming days as the fire danger rating is forecast to increase.

The current fire danger rating across much of the Peace is currently moderate to high, but those values are predicted to increase to ‘extreme’ by the end of this week across much of the Fire Centre.