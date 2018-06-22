Wildlife conservation projects in the Peace getting $2.1 million in funding

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program announced today that 30 fish and wildlife projects in the Peace Region will be getting $2.1 million in grant funding.

The Program helps to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by the two existing BC Hydro dams in the Peace. Arctic Grayling, Bull Trout, amphibians, birds, endangered caribou herds, and bats are among the many species in the Peace Region that will benefit from the research and hands-on projects being funded.

“The projects approved by the FWCP in the Peace Region for 2018–2019 will benefit species, habitats and ecosystems impacted by existing dams, and we’re very excited about the work planned for this year,” said Chelsea Coady, Manager of the FWCP’s Peace Region. “Projects like the wetland workshops will benefit many species, and support conservation and enhancement of important habitats. Many of the projects we fund will improve the science and understanding of species and their habitats, which is the first step in conservation planning.”

The Program also announced that it will be funding four free public wetland workshops across the Peace Region. The workshops will build awareness about the value of wetlands, and how to conserve and manage them.

For dates, locations, and how to register, visit www.fwcp.ca/wetlandworkshops/.