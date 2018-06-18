Woman in late teens killed in Friday evening crash near Charlie Lake

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Alaska Highway north of Fort St. John last Friday night.

BC RCMP Traffic Services spokesperson Cst. Mike Halskov said that the crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, June 15th at the intersection of Highway 97 and the 271 Road. A black Honda Civic was travelling northbound on Highway 97 when it collided with a red Ford pickup truck that was travelling southbound on the 271 Road and was attempting to make a left turn onto the highway.

Cst. Halskov said that the drivers of both vehicles were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger of the Honda, a woman in her late teens, was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

According to Cst. Halskov, alcohol has said to have played a factor in the collision, though not enough to warrant criminal charges. He said that the driver of the Ford was handed sanctions under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.

At this point, Cst. Halskov said that it is not clear which driver involved the crash ran through a red light but did say that the driver of the Honda admitted to being distracted with their car stereo. He added that North Peace Traffic Services are continuing their investigation into the crash.