World Fair coming back to Fort St. John this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John League of United Youths and Settlement Workers in Schools is bringing the World Fair back to the Energetic City this weekend.

The World Fair is an event that gives an opportunity for local cultural groups to showcase the unique qualities and heritage in the community. Organizers say that the event has helped in the development of youth leadership and organization in our community, and to promote the multicultural of Fort St. John.

This year, organizers say the event will be even bigger and better than in years past. Among the countries that will be represented at this year’s event are: Canada, Philippines, Ethiopia, Jamaica, China, Switzerland, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, Nigeria, India, and Pakistan.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held Saturday, June 9th at the greenspace at the corner of 100th & 100th across from the Cultural Centre from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.