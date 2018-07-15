Missing 15-year-old located in Grande Prairie

Advertisement

UPDATE: The Grande Prairie RCMP say that Cialan Zabel has been located safe and unharmed.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend.

Cialan Zabel was reported missing on Sunday after he was last seen at his home in Grande Prairie at around 5:30 p.m. last Friday.

Zabel is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 160 lbs., with dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweater.

There is a concern for Zabel’s well-being, and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

