Advertisement

2018 Show and Shine brightens up a rainy Canada Day

By
John Luke Kieper
-
Action at the 2018 Canada Day show and Shine. Photo by Fort Motors Facebook Page.
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Classic Cruisers held their annual show and shine on Canada Day.

The event saw a total of 109 cars line 100th street for onlookers to admire.

Classic cars lined up for the show and shine. Photo by Glenn Durand.

Winners from the show and shine are shown below:

  • 1949 and previous: Judy Gaudet – 1949 F-47 Ford Truck
  • 1950-59: Bill Kinnis – 1959 Dodge Custom Royal
  • 1960-69: Wade Isreal – 1967 Ford Mustang
  • 1970-79: Brian Strelaev – 1970 Ford Mustang
  • 1980-89: Lisa Kennedy – 1987 442 Oldsmobile
  • 1990-99: Keith Clarke – 1998 Chevy Camaro
  • 2000’s: Tiffany Lumley/Brad LaClaire – 2018 Chevy Camaro
  • Race Car: Ken Soderquist – 1966 Ford Falcon
  • Rat Rod: Dave Dowling – 1946 Chevrolet Truck
  • Motorcycle: Ryan Stevens – 2013 Suzuki Hayabusa
  • Project: Rocky Good – 1964 Cheeta Fast
  • People’s Choice: Mike Steck – 1962 Volkswagon Bettle
  • Mayor’s Choice: Mike Steck – 1962 Volkswagon Bettle
  • FSJ’s Car Culture Club Award: Juan Garcia – 1993 Mazda RX7
  • Best of Show: Wade Isreal – 1967 Ford Mustang
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR