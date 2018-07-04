2018 Show and Shine brightens up a rainy Canada Day

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Classic Cruisers held their annual show and shine on Canada Day.

The event saw a total of 109 cars line 100th street for onlookers to admire.

Winners from the show and shine are shown below:

1949 and previous: Judy Gaudet – 1949 F-47 Ford Truck

1950-59: Bill Kinnis – 1959 Dodge Custom Royal

1960-69: Wade Isreal – 1967 Ford Mustang

1970-79: Brian Strelaev – 1970 Ford Mustang

1980-89: Lisa Kennedy – 1987 442 Oldsmobile

1990-99: Keith Clarke – 1998 Chevy Camaro

2000’s: Tiffany Lumley/Brad LaClaire – 2018 Chevy Camaro

Race Car: Ken Soderquist – 1966 Ford Falcon

Rat Rod: Dave Dowling – 1946 Chevrolet Truck

Motorcycle: Ryan Stevens – 2013 Suzuki Hayabusa

Project: Rocky Good – 1964 Cheeta Fast

People’s Choice: Mike Steck – 1962 Volkswagon Bettle

Mayor’s Choice: Mike Steck – 1962 Volkswagon Bettle

FSJ’s Car Culture Club Award: Juan Garcia – 1993 Mazda RX7

Best of Show: Wade Isreal – 1967 Ford Mustang