2018 Show and Shine brightens up a rainy Canada Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Classic Cruisers held their annual show and shine on Canada Day.
The event saw a total of 109 cars line 100th street for onlookers to admire.
Winners from the show and shine are shown below:
- 1949 and previous: Judy Gaudet – 1949 F-47 Ford Truck
- 1950-59: Bill Kinnis – 1959 Dodge Custom Royal
- 1960-69: Wade Isreal – 1967 Ford Mustang
- 1970-79: Brian Strelaev – 1970 Ford Mustang
- 1980-89: Lisa Kennedy – 1987 442 Oldsmobile
- 1990-99: Keith Clarke – 1998 Chevy Camaro
- 2000’s: Tiffany Lumley/Brad LaClaire – 2018 Chevy Camaro
- Race Car: Ken Soderquist – 1966 Ford Falcon
- Rat Rod: Dave Dowling – 1946 Chevrolet Truck
- Motorcycle: Ryan Stevens – 2013 Suzuki Hayabusa
- Project: Rocky Good – 1964 Cheeta Fast
- People’s Choice: Mike Steck – 1962 Volkswagon Bettle
- Mayor’s Choice: Mike Steck – 1962 Volkswagon Bettle
- FSJ’s Car Culture Club Award: Juan Garcia – 1993 Mazda RX7
- Best of Show: Wade Isreal – 1967 Ford Mustang
