Alcohol impairment suspected in single-vehicle rollover in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mounties in Fort St. John say that alcohol impairment is suspected as contributing to a single-vehicle rollover on the Alaska Highway over the weekend.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP said that police were notified about the crash, which happened on Highway 97 west of the intersection with 100th St., at around 3:15 Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene to discover that a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero had left the highway and struck a power pole before rolling over.

The 21-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Fort St. John Hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Tyreman said that the cause of the crash is still undetermined, but police suspect that alcohol played a significant factor.

The identity of the driver has not been released, as no charges have yet been laid.

