B.C. Peace Country River Rats hosting 2018 Poker Rally this weekend

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The B.C. Peace Country River Rats are hosting their 2018 Poker Rally this weekend at Peace Island Park.

The Poker Rally will see residents launch their boats into the Pine River and travel upstream collecting cards to hopefully make the perfect hand.

Residents can purchase hands for $25 each or five hands for $100. The boats will launch for the rally at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, so residents must register at 9:00 a.m. to be eligible. The last card drawn will be at 5:00 p.m.

The event will feature a movie night starting Friday at 7:00 p.m. as well as a pancake breakfast on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. During the Poker Rally there will be a family fun day with activities and entertainment for children as well as a supplied lunch.

Advertisement

When the rally concludes there will be a dinner where residents can purchase tickets for $25 each. Dinner takes place at the new pavilion at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the event call (250)-261-0238.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories