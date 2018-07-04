B.C. Peace Country River Rats hosting 2018 Poker Rally

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The B.C. Peace Country River Rats will host their 2018 Poker Rally next weekend at Peace Island Park.

The Poker Rally will see residents launch their boats into the Pine River and travel upstream collecting cards to hopefully make the perfect hand.

Residents can purchase hands for $25 each or five hands for $100. The boats will launch for the rally at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, so residents must register at 9:00 a.m. to be eligible. The last card drawn will be at 5:00 p.m.

The event will also feature a popcorn and movie night, a pancake breakfast, and a family fun day. The movie will be played at 7:00 p.m. on June 13th, while the pancake breakfast starts at 8:00 a.m. on June 14th. The family fun day will have activities and entertainment for children as well as a supplied lunch.

After the rally, there will be a dinner where residents can purchase tickets for $25 each. The dinner will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Pavillion.

For more information on the event call (250)-261-0238.

