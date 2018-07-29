B.C. Peace under a severe thunderstorm watch; Fort Nelson still under a heat warning

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for both the North and South Peace.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with could produce strong winds, hail and heavy rain. The forecast is calling for a higher chance of rain Sunday afternoon when the humidex could reach 37.

Fort Nelson remains under a heat warning. The daytime high temperature is expected to reach near 30C today. A cooler airmass will arrive on Sunday bringing an end to this stretch of hot weather.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, in conjunction with Medical Health Officials, have issued this alert due to the persistent high daytime temperatures, warm overnight low temperatures and the extended duration of this warm period.

See the full warning below for the North and South Peace

Watches

4:52 AM PDT Sunday 29 July 2018

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain.

Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

