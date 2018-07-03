Beaverlodge RCMP investigate shooting in Valhalla

Advertisement

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Mounties in Beaverlodge are investigating after a woman was shot over the weekend.

At around 12:30 p.m. Monday the RCMP responded to a home in Valhalla, which is located around 30 kilometres north of Beaverlodge, to a report of shots fired. Police learned that three men approached the home before shots were fired, with one of the bullets striking a woman in the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police suspect that this was a targeted attack, and are seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible. The three male suspects are said to have fled the scene in two white pickup trucks.

If you have any information on this occurrence please contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).