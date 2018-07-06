Big shake-ups in City of Fort St. John senior management

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John announced that a number of vacancies in senior management positions have been filled over the past few days.

Moira Green, who has served as Director of Strategic Services for the past 4 years, was appointed the City’s new General Manager of Community Services. Green will be filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Wally Ferris.

After almost 29 years, the City’s Director of Protective Services Jim Rogers has announced his retirement, which will take effect September 1st. Deputy Fire Chief Darrell Blades has been named the City’s new Director of Public Safety, which is a new position similar to the one being vacated by Rogers.

The City explained that Blades will also continue to serve in his current role of Deputy Fire Chief. Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that in order to facilitate the change, Fire Chief Fred Burrows will no longer report to the Director of Public Safety, and instead will report directly to Corporate Services G.M. David Joy.

“I am excited for the fresh ideas and unique insight these individuals bring to the table. Additionally, I would like to thank Jim for everything that he has done for the City of Fort St. John and wish him the best in whatever the future brings,” said Dianne Hunter, City Manager. “Congratulations on a great career Jim.”

With 23 years of service for the City of Fort St. John in the role of Planner and Project Coordinator, Jennifer Decker will be moving into the new role of Manager of Economic Development. Lastly, Director of Public Works and Utilities Ramesh Ummat will be moving into the Director of Planning and Engineering position.

“The ability to fill the various vacancies internally is a testament to the talented individuals we employ, strong internal training and development program, and excellent succession planning,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman.