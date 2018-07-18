Black Diamond Group awarded contract for Coastal GasLink worker camp

Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Black Diamond Group Ltd. has announced that its Workforce Solutions unit has been conditionally awarded a $42.5 million contract to supply remote workforce camp services for the construction of the proposed Coastal GasLink Pipeline.

The company says that the contract is for a 908-bed camp that will be operated through its partnership with the West Moberly First Nations. The camp will operate for a period of 27 months to support the pipeline’s construction.

Construction on the pipeline is expected to begin in early 2019.

The camp will be constructed utilizing Back Diamond’s existing accommodation assets, and the company says that any new required capital investment is expected to be nominal.

“We are excited that Black Diamond has been selected to support this major Canadian LNG project and we believe our large fleet of high quality accommodation assets leaves us well positioned for additional associated opportunities,” said Trevor Haynes, President and CEO of Black Diamond Group. “We believe this contract award will contribute significant value to our indigenous partners, our shareholders and to our customer.”

The contract is conditional upon a positive final investment decision by the Joint Venture Participants of LNG Canada.

