Black Sox fall short in Tier 1 Provincials

DELIA, AB – The North Peace Peewee A Black Sox battled at provincials in Delia this past weekend.

The team started the tournament hot as the steam rolled the Sundre Steelers 16-2. Game two was much like the first as they beat Plamondon 16-6.

After going 2-0 in round robin the Black Sox punched their ticket to the semi-finals where they would play the host Delia. The team fought hard but was overpowered losing 13-7.

“Another great showing for our league and a huge thanks to the players, coaches and parents for their commitment to the team,” North Peace Minor Baseball wrote in a Facebook post. “We’re putting FSJ baseball on the map!”

