Black Sox on route to Tier 1 Provincials

DELIA, AB – The North Peace Peewee Black Sox will travel to Delia this weekend to play in Tier 1 Provincials.

The team qualified after finishing the regular season with a 5-1 record. 12 players will be making the trip with hopes of beating the other five teams.

North Peace Minor Baseball President Forrest Liddicoat explained that it is going to be a test for the team but he believes they have just a good a chance as anyone to win it all.

“They’ve come a long way in the past few years and I think the experience of playing last season of Provincial A will help them a lot,” said Liddicoat.

Liddicoat added that Delia is one of the strongest teams in the tournament and the Black Sox will have to be sharp in order to knock them off.

The Black Sox first game is Saturday at 9:00 a.m. against Sundre.

