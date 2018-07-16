Black Sox win twice in High Prairie

Advertisement

HIGH PRAIRIE, AB – North Peace Minor Baseball’s Peewee Black Sox had another strong weekend, this time in High Prairie.

The team played a total of three games and finished the weekend two and one.

The Black Sox had a tight first game against High Prairie Blue as they narrowly won 10-8. The second game gave the Black Sox their first loss of the season as they were defeated 11-5 by High Prairie Red. The next day the team bounced back and defeated Kapa’wena 17-2.

The Black Sox finished the regular season with a record of 5-1. The team is now waiting to hear what tier they will play in during provincials next weekend.

