FOX CREEK, AB – The North Peace Minor Baseball Peewee A Black Sox were in action in Fox Creek this past weekend.

The team had a picture-perfect start to the season going 3-0 in Alberta league play.

Game one was against Fox Creek where they won handily by a score of 20-2, game two saw the Black Sox beat Slave Lake 12-2 and game three was another route as the Black Sox knocked off Manning 16-6.

