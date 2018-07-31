Bo Hedges to co-captain Team Canada at World Wheelchair Basketball Champiosnhips

Advertisement

OTTAWA, On – Wheelchair Basketball Canada released their male and female rosters for the 2018 World Wheelchair Basketball Championships today with a familiar face to the Energetic City making the team.

Bo Hedges, a Wonowon native, will co-captain the men’s team with fellow Paralympic gold medalist David Eng.

The championships will feature 16 male and 12 female teams. Canada will field both a male and female team with 15 Paralympians competing between the two. Canada’s women’s team will look to make this the eighth consecutive year they finish on the podium

The full roster for the two Canadian teams are shown below:

Team Canada Men:

Patrick Anderson (Fergus, Ont.)

Vincent Dallaire (Quebec, Que.)

David Eng (Montreal, Que.)

Nikola Goncin (Regina, Sask.)

Bo Hedges (Wonowon, B.C.)

Colin Higgins (Rothesay, N.B.)

Chad Jassman (Calgary, Alta.)

Lee Melymick (Toronto, Ont.)

Tyler Miller (Kitchener, Ont.)

Ben Moronchuk (Edmonton, Alta.)

Garrett Ostepchuk (Regina, Sask.)

Jonathan Vermette (Sherbrooke, Que.)

Team Canada Women:

Sandrine Bérubé (Beauharnois, Que.)

Kady Dandeneau (Pender Island, B.C.)

Erica Gavel (Prince Albert, Sask.)

Melanie Hawtin (Oakville, Ont.)

Maude Jacques (Lac-Beauport, Que.)

Puisand Lai (Toronto, Ont.)

Rosalie Lalonde (Saint-Clet, Que.)

Tara Llanes (North Vancouver, B.C.)

Cindy Ouellet (Quebec, Que.)

Tamara Steeves (Mississauga, Ont.)

Élodie Tessier (Saint-Germain-de-Grantham, Que.)

Arinn Young (Legal, Alta.)

The championships start on August 16th and run until the 26th in Hamburg, Germany.

The Canadian teams opening matches are August 17th with the men facing Morrocco and the women taking on Great Britain.

