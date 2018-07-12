Body found along waterfront in Peace River likely that of missing two-year-old

Advertisement

GRAND PRAIRIE, B.C. – Mounties in Peace River say that a body discovered along the waterfront in that community is likely that of a two-year-old boy who went missing last Friday.

In a release, Cst. Melanie McIntosh said that the Peace River RCMP was called to a construction berm along the Peace River off 94 Street this morning where officers recovered a body.

The body has been tentatively identified, and police say it is believed to be that of the missing toddler.

Peace River is approximately 220 kilometres away from where t 2-year-old boy went missing last Friday near the Canfor Bridge over the Wapiti River south of Grande Prairie.

At this point, there’s no word on a cause of death.

