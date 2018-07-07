Body found behind Winks Convenience Store in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police and the B.C. Coroners Service were called out after a body was discovered in Fort St. John this morning.

According to a member of the RCMP, police responded to the area behind Winks Convenience Store near the intersection of 100th Ave. and 106th St. at around 9:45 Saturday morning, after the BC Ambulance Service confirmed that a person had died. The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police say that the death is not considered suspicious and that the B.C. Coroners Service is now investigating the incident. The cause of death has also not been released.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.