Brief city council news

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In addition to delaying a decision on awarding the tender for the dog park in Toboggan Hill Park, approving a zoning amendment bylaw on cannabis retail operations, and voting in favour of starting consultations on the 100th St. greenway, Council also approved a number of other items at Monday’s meeting.

Councillors voted in favour of awarding a contract to S. Young Enterprises of Fort St. John to build the first phase of the City’s Fire Training Grounds civil works. Four bids were received for the project, which was budgeted by the City at $750,000. S. Young Enterprises’ bid of $565,850.16 was well below bids of $636,388.68 by Knappett Industries, $733,832.35 by DGS Astro Paving, and $900,651.30 from Quesnel-based Ram Excavating.

Young Enterprises was also awarded a contract to build one of four new entry monuments the City will be building in the coming years. The bid from S. Young Enterprises was $111,335.00, lower than bids from Kalmar Construction Ltd. ($120,350.00) and Knappett Industries Ltd. ($134,550.00). The new entry monument will be located at the south entrance to the city along the Alaska Highway.

Fort St. John-based Knappett Industries was awarded the contract for the Tahltan Road Local Area Service Project Deep Utilities project at a cost of $1,246,301.70. The City had budgeted $1.3 million, and Knappett’s bid was the only one of four the city received that were within the budget. Other bids from Quesnel-based Ram Excavating, Kamloops-based Eagle Rock Construction Ltd., and Vernon-based LB Chapman Construction Ltd. all came in above $1.9 million. The project will provide the necessary services to large parcels of land on the City’s west boundary that were incorporated in 2014.

Advertisement

Burnaby-based Shuttle Recreation was awarded the contract to install new playground equipment at Tot Lot Park, which is located on the City’s east side near the East Bypass Road. The cost of the contract is $199,632.16. Earlier this year, Council voted in favour of reallocating $100,000 that had been set aside in this year’s Capital Budget for the redesign of Kin Park towards replacing playground equipment at existing parks in the City.

Council also approved in principle to spend $4,800 to buy and install a new flagpole at City Hall for the purpose of flying a First Nations flag. However, Mayor Lori Ackerman said that while several area First Nations said they were supportive of the idea, the City had not spoken to all area First Nations about the idea. Mayor Ackerman moved a recommendation that the flagpole not be installed until all area First Nations had been consulted about the flagpole, and which flags would be flown.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories