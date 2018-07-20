Canada Post installing new rural mailboxes near Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canada Post is in the process of replacing rural mailboxes in the areas surrounding Fort St. John.

Canada Post spokesperson Phil Legault said that rural customers were notified in June about the company’s plans to replace the older green group mailboxes to the new models, which are currently in use in communities that have implemented community mailboxes.

He said that workers began replacing the older style mailboxes at the beginning of July, and that replacing the mailboxes in rural areas near Fort St. John should be completed by the end of the month.

Legault said that the new units provide an updated individual mailbox compartment that better reflects the kind of mail people receive. The units several parcel-sized compartments for those items that don’t fit in the individual mailboxes, along with an outgoing mail slot, and are built-in locks which eliminate the need for customers to provide their own padlocks.

Advertisement

Mail theft has been an ongoing issue in rural areas near Fort St. John, with incidents of thefts reported toward the end of June 2016, and again in March 2017.

Legault also added that the new mailboxes are also visually more appealing in design and colour.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories