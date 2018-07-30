CAPS Transport IMCA Modifieds Invitational coming to Taylor Speedway this weekend

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Taylor Speedway will host its CAPS Transport IMCA Modifieds Invitational this weekend.

The Invitational features three days of racing under the lights in one of Taylor Speedway’s biggest races of the season.

The races won’t just feature IMCA Modifieds as the event will also include minis, stock and bomber classes.

Admission for the races costs $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students while kids five and under get in free. Free camping and a concession will be open all weekend.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday while Monday races start at 12:00 p.m.

