Car Crash occurs on 100th Avenue and 96th Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Car accident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 100th Street and 96th Avenue.

The crash involved two vehicles, the first being a brown Chevy TrailBlazer and the second being a white Hyundai.

Two ambulances arrived on scene at approximately 3:00 p.m. and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

100th Street has since reopened but 96th Avenue is still blocked off while first responders clear the debris.

Further updates to come when available.

