Caribou Road Services working to repair some roads in the South Peace due to flooding

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Caribou Road Services and the Ministry of Transportation are dealing with several roads that were hit hard by heavy rain on Friday.

Chetwynd received over 100 mm of rain in 24 hours and many other regions of the South Peace received the same or more. With the forecast calling for more rain in the South Peace Saturday, Caribou Road Services has released a list of roads that have already been affected by flooding.

Wildmare Sub – Near the end of this road, it is down to single-lane traffic

Lone Prairie – At km 16 the road is washed out. The Ministry of Transportation and CRS are on site working to assess and repair the road.

Pine Pass – At the Fisher Creek Bridge, the Ministry of Transportation and CRS worked through the night Friday to prevent major damage to the bridge. The highway remains open in that area.

Caribou Road Services is asking residents of the South Peace to contact them directly if they see any other flooding. You can contact CRS at 1-800-667-2322.

A flood watch has been issued for the Pine River. You can read more about that situation, by clicking here. For more on flooding in Chetwynd, click here.

Related Stories