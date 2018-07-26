CBSA launches proceedings examining LNG module anti-dumping tariffs

Advertisement

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Canada Border Services Agency announced on Thursday morning that it is launching a scope proceeding to look at whether fabricated steel LNG modules made in China and South Korea can be exempted from anti-dumping tariffs announced last year by the federal government.

Last April, the federal government announced that anti-dumping tariffs would be applied to fabricated structural steel and plate-work components from China, South Korea, and Spain. Chinese components are also subject to countervailing duties. The components listed on the CBSA’s website as being subjected to the duties include those for use in oil and gas extraction, mining extraction, industrial power generation facilities, petrochemical plants, cement plants, fertilizer plants, and industrial metal smelters.

The scope proceeding is being conducted in order to establish whether or not liquefied natural gas modules are subject to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal’s injury finding issued on May 25, 2017, concerning the dumping of certain fabricated industrial structural components from China and South Korea, and the subsidizing of those components from China.

The CBSA says that the proceeding was launched after Woodfibre LNG, a potential importer of those components filed an application with the CBSA.

The CBSA says that the proceeding should be concluded by November 23rd at the latest.

