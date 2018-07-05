CEDA acquires Dawson Creek-based Breakthrough Oilfield Services

Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Calgary-based CEDA announced today that it has acquired Breakthrough Oilfield Services Ltd., which is based in Dawson Creek.

Before the acquisition, Breakthrough was owned and operated by Derek Loomis. The acquisition is the second such merger involving a Dawson Creek-based company by CEDA in the past year. Last November, the company bought Joe Loomis Trucking which was founded by Joe Loomis in 2006.

“The addition of Breakthrough Oilfield Services ties in well with our existing operations in the prolific Montney region and complements our core service offerings,” said Kevin Fleury, President and Chief Executive Officer of CEDA. “This acquisition strategically aligns with our vision for continued growth and expands our presence in this region,” Mr. Fleury added.

CEDA said that Loomis and the rest of Breakthrough’s workforce will be joining the the company, which will also be adding Breakthrough’s pressure trucks, hot oilers, fluid haulers, tank trucks, hydro vacuum and combination vacuum units to its fleet.

“We’re excited to join a successful and a growth oriented organization that can provide complementary service offerings to our existing client base,” said Derek Loomis. “The sale also provides our employees development opportunities within a larger organization.”