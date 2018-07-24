CEDA opens office in Fort St. John after acquiring Dawson Creek company last year

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – CEDA has announced that it recently opened a new office and shop in Fort St. John as part of its strategy to further expand its reach within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

The company says its newly-appointed Operations Manager Steven Cooper is overseeing the 10,000 square foot shop, which houses a fleet of pressure and water trucks, tankers, hot oilers, steamers, hydro vacuum and combination vacuum units used to deliver comprehensive industrial cleaning services.

In 2017, CEDA entered the B.C. market by acquiring Joe Loomis Trucking in Dawson Creek, and continued to grow its operations through the recent acquisition of Breakthrough Oilfield Services.

“Now with the addition of the Fort St. John office, we are well positioned to meet the increasing demand for our services,” said Joe Loomis, CEDA’s Vice President of Operations for the B.C. Region. “Our new location strengthens our presence in Northeastern B.C. and allows us to be more accessible to our growing client base. We look forward to making a positive contribution to the local economy and giving back to the community,” Mr. Loomis added.

CEDA’s new office is located in the 9800-block of 78th St.

