Centennial Park redevelopment tender awarded for $5.5 million

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council has awarded the tender for the redevelopment of Centennial Park.

At Monday’s meeting, Council voted in favour of awarding the tender for the park’s renovations to Charlie Lake-based Northern Legendary Construction for $5,498,798.20. The company submitted a bid of just over $5.2 million, but that number was revised upwards by around $200,000 by the City’s consultant IBI Group due to arithmetic errors.

The City received two bids for the park’s redevelopment, both from local companies. The other bid submitted for the project was from Fort St. John-based Knappett Industries Ltd., whose bid totalled $5,657,825.00, around $159,000 higher than the other bid.

The City has budgeted a total of $6.2 million for the park’s redevelopment, with $4.1 million allocated from this year’s Capital Budget, and the remaining $2.1 million allocated to be spent next year.

Advertisement

Northern Legendary has received praise in recent years, being named as a finalist in the Best Apprentice Training category at the Small Business BC Awards for the past two years, winning the category at the most recent awards in February. The firm was one of the Top 10 Finalists in the Best Employer category, and also took home two awards at the 2018 Northern BC Commercial Building Awards in Prince George on March 8th.

Construction on the project is anticipated to start in August, with the completion scheduled for the Spring of 2020.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories