Charlie Lake Fire Department investigating early morning fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department was called out to the scene of a fire just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire erupted at a three-bay shop in the 10200 block of the 269 Road just west of Fort St. John. The Charlie Lake Fire Department requested help from the Fort St. John and Taylor fire departments for both manpower and water.

A total of seven apparatus and 13 firefighters from Charlie Lake responded with one apparatus and four firefighters each from Fort St. John and Taylor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but crews battled the blaze for several hours before extinguishing the fire and all of the hot spots. There were no injuries.

The CLFD would like to thank the Fort St John Fire Department and the Taylor Fire Department for assisting with the incident.

