Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to a fire at the Canfor Mill

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to a fire at the Canfor lumber mill Monday night.

At 19:27 the Charlie Lake Fire Department was paged out to a structure fire at the Canfor lumber mill. Upon arrival, the Duty Officer found that employees had extinguished the majority of the fire.

The Fire Department responded with three apparatus and 12 firefighters. Three firefighters entered the building and found and extinguished several hot spots. Crews were on scene for about two hours and there were no injuries.

