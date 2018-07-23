Chetwynd breaks rainfall record, continues recovery efforts from weekend storms

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd says clean-up operations are continuing after a low pressure system brought nearly 150 millimetres of rain to the community late last week.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven, the Chetwynd Airport recorded a total of 140.4 mm of rain between Thursday night, when the storm began, and Monday morning.

Erven said that the 51.8 mm that fell at the airport on Friday broke the previous single-day rainfall record for that day of 24.7 mm, which was set back in 1979.

Most of the moisture was concentrated in the South Peace and near the Rockies, as both Hudson’s Hope and Tumbler Ridge recorded much higher precipitation amounts than Fort St. John.

The North Peace Regional Airport saw 60.2 mm over the weekend, while there was 72.6 mm recorded at the Dawson Creek Airport.

Meanwhile, Hudson’s Hope and Tumbler Ridge recorded rainfall amounts of 82 mm and 122.6 mm respectively.

After what was so far a much drier than normal July, last weekend’s storm means that Fort St. John is on track to see near-normal or slightly above average precipitation amounts this month.

The average monthly rainfall at the North Peace Airport in July is 75.2 mm, and as of this morning, the North Peace Airport has recorded exactly 75.2 mm of rain.

That means that 80 percent of this month’s total rainfall amount in Fort St. John fell in less than 96 hours.

Erven said that the massive amounts of rainfall do have a silver lining, as the heavy rains have reduced the fire danger rating in the Peace Region to low or very low.

She said, however, that temperatures are forecast to trend towards average and above-average for the next month, though at this point forecast models aren’t as certain about the amount of rain in the forecast.

