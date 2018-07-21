Chetwynd crews working to prevent flooding in the community

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd is dealing with high water levels and minimal flooding after the community received over 116 mm of rain in 24 hours.

In a post on the Peace FM Facebook page, the District has shared an update on flooding in the community. Flooding has caused minimal damage compared to 2016, but crews are continuing to work around the clock to make sure it doesn’t get any worse.

District staff and hired contractors have been working to remove debris from culverts and from walking paths. Residents are being asked to staff off trails beside creeks and rivers in the community. Trails are currently over saturated with water.

Advertisement

Residents of Chetwynd can still pick-up sandbags at the District Public Works yard near the Airport.

Fort St. John received 40 mm of rain on Thursday and Friday. The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Pine River and says other rivers in the B.C. Peace have seen increase water flows since the storm ended.

Advertisement Advertisement

Click here for more on the flood watch issued for the Pine River. Caribou Road Services is also working to contain flooding in the South Peace. Click here for details about that.

Related Stories