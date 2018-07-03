Chief Electoral Officer issues sheets for petition to cancel Site C

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer issued petition sheets today for the initiative to cancel the Site C Dam.

In a release, Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman said that the sheets were issued to the initiative’s proponent, Ion Delsol Moruso. According to Elections BC, registered canvassers will have 90 days to collect signatures from at least 10 percent of registered voters in each of the province’s 87 ridings.

“In order to sign the petition, individuals must be registered on the provincial voters list as of today and may only sign the petition sheet for the electoral district in which they are registered,” said Boegman. “The proponent must return the signed petition sheets to Elections BC by October 1, 2018.”

Elections BC added that there are no registered opponents or any currently registered initiative advertising sponsors for the petition. Individuals or organizations who intend to conduct initiative advertising must register with Elections BC as an advertising sponsor.

Full details of the petition can be found on the Elections BC website here.