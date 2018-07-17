Child Development Centre opens new playground

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Child Development Centre opened their new Nelson Family Playground this afternoon.

Over 40 residents were on hand to witness the opening. The playground was dedicated to the Nelson family who has lived next to the CDC for years, always watching and interacting with the children.

Featured at the playground are rocks, wooden play structures, a grassy knoll with a slide, tunnels and a chalkboard. The design promotes the use of imagination, better fitness and development.

Executive Director for the CDC Tana Milner explained that though it took three years to finish construction and cost over $200,000, it was all worth it to see the children smiling and playing.

“It seemed like a really long time,” Milner laughed. “We fundraised for a number of years. We then started the initial process and went back to the drawing board a few times but Overall it was a three-year process.”

Milner added that members of the CDC were firm believers in outdoor play and that a natural playground was a better fit then one made of plastic.

“Play teaches them how to develop relationships, how to grow, how to share and how to learn,” said Milner. “We spend a ton of time out here so its instrumental in our centre for sure.”

