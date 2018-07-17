Advertisement

Child Development Centre opens new playground

John Luke Kieper
Kids playing on the new playground. Photo by John Luke Kieper.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Child Development Centre opened their new Nelson Family Playground this afternoon.

Over 40 residents were on hand to witness the opening. The playground was dedicated to the Nelson family who has lived next to the CDC for years, always watching and interacting with the children.

The Nelson family after hearing the playground was named after them. photo by John Luke Kieper.

Featured at the playground are rocks, wooden play structures, a grassy knoll with a slide, tunnels and a chalkboard. The design promotes the use of imagination, better fitness and development.

New Nelson Family Playground. Photo by John Luke Kieper.

Executive Director for the CDC Tana Milner explained that though it took three years to finish construction and cost over $200,000, it was all worth it to see the children smiling and playing.

Tana Milner addressing the crowd. Photo by John Luke Kieper.

“It seemed like a really long time,” Milner laughed. “We fundraised for a number of years.  We then started the initial process and went back to the drawing board a few times but Overall it was a three-year process.”

Milner added that members of the CDC were firm believers in outdoor play and that a natural playground was a better fit then one made of plastic.

Nature-themed playground. Photo by John Luke Kieper.

“Play teaches them how to develop relationships, how to grow, how to share and how to learn,” said Milner. “We spend a ton of time out here so its instrumental in our centre for sure.”

Dale zooming into the new playground for some much-needed play. Photo by John Luke Kieper.
